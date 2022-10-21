Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Repatriation of Venezuelan migrants from Mexico by air to begin soon -sources

Voluntary returns of Venezuelan migrants in Mexico by plane back to their homeland are likely to begin in the next few days, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Mexico is grappling with a sharp increase in Venezuelans, both from those arriving on its southern border and due to thousands of expulsions from the United States following a deal last week aimed at curbing the flow of people.

Energy crunch pits Germany against frustrated EU leaders seeking gas cap

Several countries aired frustration on Thursday with Germany's refusal to cap gas prices as European Union leaders looked set to end yet another debate on the bloc's response to the energy crunch without agreement on the issue. The EU is grappling with high energy prices driving inflation and raising the prospect of recession across the continent, a situation aggravated by Russia cutting gas flows following its February invasion of Ukraine.

Iranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, U.S. says

The United States said on Thursday that Iranian military trainers had been sent to Crimea to assist Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine, adding a new international element to a war that has already worsened some geopolitical tensions. Ukrainian citizens endured the first day of nationwide scheduled power outages since the war began eight months ago so repairs could be made to damaged or destroyed energy plants as winter approaches.

Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp

Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. The verdict followed a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court and came roughly two hours after jurors began deliberating.

Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister

Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer. The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will now elect a new leader by Oct. 28 - Britain's fifth prime minister in six years.

Around 250 Honduran migrants head toward United States fleeing poverty

Around 250 Honduran migrants were joined by a group of Venezuelans fleeing poverty and seeking to reach the United States, a migration official said on Thursday. Local TV showed the group of mostly young Hondurans leaving the northern city of San Pedro de Sula, a traditional departure point since 2018 for migrants looking to reach the United States.

Venezuela opposition consider ditching Guaido-led interim government -FT

Venezuela's opposition parties are considering a plan to wind up the country's U.S.-backed interim government led by Juan Guaido, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a senior figure in the opposition alliance. Three of the four main parties in the Unitary Platform opposition alliance backed the move and had enough votes to push ahead with it, the FT said.

About 50 people killed in Chad protests, government says

About 50 people were killed and nearly 300 injured in violence that broke out in Chad on Thursday as hundreds took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule. Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, who gave the death toll at a news conference, said the government was still compiling casualties from what he described as an armed insurrection.

Russian court orders arrest of dissident journalist Ovsyannikova

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova has already fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe house arrest measures to which she had been subjected.

Brazil electoral court cracks down on disinformation ahead of Lula-Bolsonaro runoff

Brazil's national electoral authority is announcing moves to crack down harder on online disinformation in a fierce presidential campaign between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said the measures are intended to curb the "distribution and sharing of knowingly untrue or gravely decontextualized information affecting the electoral process," according to the resolution.

