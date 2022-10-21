DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (Final day) STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. HUDSON, N.Y. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before the "Skilling the Gap: Building Local Talent for In-Demand Careers" event organized by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Columbia-Greene Community College, Columbia EDC, and Green County EDC - 1310 GMT. LIMASSOL, Cyprus - ECB governing council members Constantinos Herodotou of Cyprus, Yannis Stournaras of Greece and Portugal's Mario Centeno are panelists at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with inflation – 1400 GMT. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in 'Mein Lieblingsstück' event (my favourite piece) at the Alte Oper Frankfurt – 0900 GMT. LONDON –Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: In conversation at the Marshall Society Speaker event, Cambridge 1800 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and his Ukrainian counterpart, Yulia Svyrydenko, take part in a dialogue as part of the 5th German-Ukrainian Business Forum under the motto "Rebuild Ukraine." – 1030 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis Huw Pill gives response to the opening address by Professor Sir Ian Diamond at the ONS ‘Understanding the cost of living through statistics’ – 0855 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 LONDON - Director, Financial Stability, Strategy and Risk at Bank of England Lee Foulger is a panellist at the International Investment Funds Association (IIFA) Annual Conference 'Financial stability and funds: Liquidity management and new strategies' – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of Riksbank Henry Ohlsson will participate in the National Mediation Office's conference Economic conditions for wage formation and will discuss monetary policy and wage formation – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 LONDON – Bank of England's Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority, Sam Woods, gives speech at Mansion House – 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in a panel discussion, organised by Fores, on Lars Calmfors, John Hassler and Anna Seim’s report to the Expert Group for Public Economics on the interplay between fiscal and monetary policy – 1430 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 LONDON - Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England Afua Kyei gives speech at Mansion House London Society of Chartered Accountants Pan Accountancy Lunch 2022: Visible allyship across the chartered accountancy profession, jointly hosted with the Rt Hon the Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny KStJ – 1130 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 LONDON - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 HELSINGBORG, Sweden - Riksbank's Governor Stefan Ingves will discuss the Riksbank's role in the economy, the economic situation and current monetary policy – 1130 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's executive director, Ron Morrow, speaks at Canadian Exchange Innovation Summit 2022 – 1530 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MADRID - Bank of Spain's Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos along with Santander's Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez take part in Santander International Banking Conference – 1220 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at Forum Europe meeting – 0800 GMT. OTTAWA - Opening remarks by Paul Beaudry, deputy governor, Bank of Canada, at the John Kuszczak Memorial Lecture – 1730 GMT. OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0930 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT. HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum – 1705 GMT. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

** LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 ** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)