Train hits fuel tanker in central Mexico, causing major fire

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A cargo train hit a fuel tanker in central Mexico on Thursday, causing a major blaze that set several homes on fire, according to local media and government officials.

The government of the state of Aguascalientes said rescue workers had been sent to the scene.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

