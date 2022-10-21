Left Menu

Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation - Treasurer

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:50 IST
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation - Treasurer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia's southeast will dent the country's economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week's federal budget.

Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP growth in the December quarter, and add 0.1 percentage points to inflation in the December quarter and again in the March quarter, Chalmers said during a media briefing.

"It is too early for us to put a very precise price tag on the flooding that we are seeing through such large swathes of Australia, but we do know that there will be consequences for the economy and for the budget," Chalmers told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022