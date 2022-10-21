Left Menu

JMM central committee member shot dead in J’khand

A central committee member of the ruling JMM in Jharkhand has been shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Garhwa district, police said.Ayub Ansari, 58, was gunned down on Thursday evening at Chinia village in the district, around 200 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.Some criminals opened fire at Ansari in his village.

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 21-10-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 08:41 IST
''Some criminals opened fire at Ansari in his village. He was brought to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. We are investigating the matter and those involved in the crime will soon be arrested,'' Chinia Police Station in-charge Virendra Hansda said.

According to villagers, the incident took place when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was going to a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

