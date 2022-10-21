Mumbai: Special court likely to pass order on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case

A special court here is likely to pass an order on Friday on the bail application of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption and misuse of official position case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh (71) had sought bail in the case as soon as the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI court judge S H Gwalani on Thursday concluded hearing in the arguments on the bail plea and closed it for orders. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was arrested on November 2, 2021 and has been in judicial custody. He was admitted to a private hospital last week for coronary angiography.

Deshmukh, who was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

In March 2021, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, arrested in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case in March 2021, had levelled similar allegations against him.

The high court in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry. The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered a first information report (FIR) against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power. Deshmukh had resigned as the home minister in April 2021 after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against him by Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner.

