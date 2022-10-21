Left Menu

AP Judicial Academy to be established in Kurnool

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:23 IST
AP Judicial Academy to be established in Kurnool
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has accorded sanction for the establishment of AP Judicial Academy at Kurnool for the training of judicial officers.

Post-bifurcation of the state in June 2014, the AP Judicial Academy went to Telangana as it was located in Secunderabad.

A Committee of High Court judges of AP recommended setting up of a separate judicial academy in the state but the proposal had been hanging fire for over two years now.

The state government finally accorded sanction for the establishment of APJA, initially in rented accommodation on a temporary basis.

Permanent infrastructure would be built later at Kurnool, Law Secretary G Satya Prabhakar Rao said.

However, the staff strength of the new APJA would be restricted to 58.32 per cent of that in the old institute.

Setting up of the APJA in Kurnool assumes significance as the Jagan regime is seeking to make the city the ''Judicial Capital'' of AP.

Already, the Lok Aayukta of the state has been located in Kurnool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022