Maha: Three injured as tree falls on them

Three persons were injured after a tree fell on them in Thane city of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Friday.

The incident occurred near CIDCO bus stop late Thursday evening. The injured persons, who included a pedestrian, are being treated at a hospital, and they are out of danger, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body.

The tree fell on a cart selling falooda, a cold dessert, he said.

''Soon after being alerted, an RDMC team rushed to the scene and provided assistance to the victims,'' Sawant said.

