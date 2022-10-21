Maha: Three injured as tree falls on them
- Country:
- India
Three persons were injured after a tree fell on them in Thane city of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Friday.
The incident occurred near CIDCO bus stop late Thursday evening. The injured persons, who included a pedestrian, are being treated at a hospital, and they are out of danger, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body.
The tree fell on a cart selling falooda, a cold dessert, he said.
''Soon after being alerted, an RDMC team rushed to the scene and provided assistance to the victims,'' Sawant said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon - source
Hindu temple in Dubai has 16 different deities, community centre, outreach programme platform soon: Trustee
Eight killed in flash floods in India amid heavy monsoon rain
Eight killed in flash floods in India amid heavy monsoon rain
Land records: Govt soon to make available RoR in multiple languages