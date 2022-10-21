Left Menu

Maha: Three injured as tree falls on them

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:29 IST
Maha: Three injured as tree falls on them
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured after a tree fell on them in Thane city of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Friday.

The incident occurred near CIDCO bus stop late Thursday evening. The injured persons, who included a pedestrian, are being treated at a hospital, and they are out of danger, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body.

The tree fell on a cart selling falooda, a cold dessert, he said.

''Soon after being alerted, an RDMC team rushed to the scene and provided assistance to the victims,'' Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022