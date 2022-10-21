Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week. The incident unfolded when Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper, drove up to the home in Longmeadow while deputies were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice, the sheriff's department said in a statement on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022