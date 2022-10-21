Odd News Roundup: Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees

A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week. The incident unfolded when Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper, drove up to the home in Longmeadow while deputies were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice, the sheriff's department said in a statement on Wednesday.

