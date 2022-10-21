Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM accuses Solicitor General of levelling 'false' allegations against him for 'political motives'

Besides seeking the transfer of the case, the ED has sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to some high-profile accused in the money laundering case.

21-10-2022
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday accused Solicitor General Tushar Mehta of making ''false'' and ''mischievous'' allegations against him ''for political motives'' during the hearing of a case in the Supreme Court.

Baghel called it a ''conspiracy'' to malign his political image, and said it will be ''retaliated'' appropriately. During the hearing of an Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking transfer of a PMLA case related to the 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' (NAN) scam outside the state recently in the apex court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had referred to the WhatsApp chat of an alleged close aide of CM Baghel that a judge had met the CM two days before bail was granted to some of the accused in the NAN scam case.

The Chhattisgarh government had on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CM Baghel never met any high court judge.

Reacting to the claims of the top law officer, Baghel tweeted, ''It is extremely unfortunate that a person holding the highest constitutional posts like Solicitor General is making false and mischievous allegations for political motives. I would like to clarify that I have never met any judge and requested to do any favors for any accused.'' ''This is a conspiracy to malign my political image and put the judiciary under pressure, which will be retaliated appropriately,'' CM said in another tweet in Hindi.

The ED, which is seeking transfer of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case outside Chhattisgarh, had earlier claimed that a judge had met the chief minister two days before bail was granted to some of the accused. Besides seeking the transfer of the case, the ED has sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to some high-profile accused in the money laundering case.

