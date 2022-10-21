Left Menu

Policeman arrested for stealing gold ornaments

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civil police officer was arrested for allegedly stealing eight sovereigns of gold ornaments from his friend's house, police said on Friday.

Amal Dev (35), who was attached with the Ernakulam city Armed Reserve camp (AR Camp) was arrested on Thursday night based on a complaint given over the theft of gold ornaments from the house of a Njarakkal resident.

''He was a regular visitor to his friend's house. The incident happened on October 13. We received a complaint and the investigation on the visitors of the house led to him,'' Njarakkal police told PTI.

Police suspect that online rummy gaming led him to steal money. He was arrested on Thursday night, police said.

This incident came weeks after another policeman was suspended for allegedly stealing mangoes from a fruit shop in the night. He was caught on CCTV. However, that case was compromised with the shop owner.

