UK retail sales fall 1.4% in September

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:32 IST
British retail sales volumes fell 1.4% in monthly terms in September, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% decline.

