UK retail sales fall 1.4% in September
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British retail sales volumes fell 1.4% in monthly terms in September, official data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% decline.
Also Read: Cash crunch for British funds puts regulators under pensions lens
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
Advertisement