Police commemoration day observed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

Dakshina Kannada district police, Mangaluru city police and the seventh battalion of Karnataka state reserve police unit here jointly observed 'Police Commemoration Day' at the district armed reserve office on Friday.

Prinicipal district and sessions judge Ravindra M Joshi was the chief guest on the occasion.

DK superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, IGP Devajyothi Ray and DCP Anshu Kumar paid homage at the martyrs' memorial.

The day commemorates the memory of ten policemen who sacrificed their lives while defending the country's borders with China in 1959.

