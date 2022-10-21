NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks against president
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over ''demeaning'' remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.
The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper.
''@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm,'' the NCW wrote on Twitter.
