NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily for 'demeaning' remarks against president

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over ''demeaning'' remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu.

The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper.

''@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm,'' the NCW wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)