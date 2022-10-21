Left Menu

Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay

One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 13:07 IST
Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy on Friday intercepted a 'suspicious' boat on the Palk Bay.

The boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the early hours of Friday.

The Navy's statement came in the backdrop of reports and allegations that an Indian fishermen sustained injuries after it opened fire.

''Despite repeated warnings the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury.'' ''The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable,'' a Defence PRO tweet said, without elaborating.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it added. Further details are awaited.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss alleged in a tweet that the fisherman, while fishing at Kodiyakkarai, was injured in ''firing by the Indian Navy.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022