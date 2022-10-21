Left Menu

EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 13:46 IST
EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM
Krisjanis Karins Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union must remain united in its support for Ukraine and should start working on holding Russia legally accountable for its activities in the war, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on his way to the second day of an EU summit.

"Russia's war is becoming ever more brutal, now blatantly aimed not only at the Ukrainian military but at Ukrainian citizens and their civilian infrastructure," Karins said on his way to a meeting of EU leaders.

"To figure out how to properly hold Russia also legally accountable for the atrocities that they are committing in Ukraine today," he said, adding that sanctions against Belarus should also be increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022