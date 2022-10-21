Left Menu

Cop gets lifer for sexual abuse, instigating minor girl to suicide

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The additional district and sessions (POCSO) court here has sentenced a constable attached to the district armed reserve (DAR) police to life imprisonment for instigating a minor girl to suicide after sexually abusing her.

The POCSO court judge Manjula Itty also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convicted person, Praveen Salian (35) of Bajpe in the city.

The prosecution case was that Salian befriended the minor girl on Facebook in 2015 and was in touch with her through social media and phone and used to have obscene sex chats with her.

Later, he demanded Rs one lakh cash or gold from her threatening to reveal the chats, after which the panicked girl committed suicide at her home. She left a death note holding Salian responsible for her death, which turned out to be the crucial evidence in the case.

The case was investigated by Ullal police and a charge sheet was filed in the court. Special public prosecutor Sahana Devi appeared for the prosecution.

