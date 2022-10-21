Left Menu

EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia - Estonia PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:06 IST
Kaja Kallas Image Credit: Flickr
The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia's war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow's aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday.

"We have agreed sanctions in Iran because they are participating in the war (...) we are going to discuss Iran today and we are going to discuss China and developments there," she said on her way to the second day of an EU summit.

"We definitely have to discuss the legal response to the crimes of aggression that have been committed in Ukraine (...) that can only be addressed by a separate tribunal," she also said.

