Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey's armed forces have never used chemical weapons and they abide by international law, saying legal action would be taken against those who have made allegations on the issue, broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.
"Our armed forces have not resorted to using chemical weapons to this day," NTV cited Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Azerbaijan. "They will always cast such slanders. We will call them to account as is required within the law."
His comments came after Turkish authorities on Thursday firmly rejected allegations that the Turkish armed forces had used chemical weapons in their operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Kurdish
- Iraq
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Azerbaijan
ALSO READ
Turkish Airlines makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill
Turkish, Armenian, Azeri leaders meet at summit despite rifts
One killed in Iraq's Erbil after vehicle explodes
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war -Turkish readout
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout