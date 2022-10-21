Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 28 crore seized in Mizoram, six held

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

More than 5.6 kilograms of heroin valued at over Rs 28 crore was seized by the Mizoram police in Champhai district bordering Myanmar, an officer said on Friday.

Altogether six people, including a Myanmarese national, were arrested for possessing the contraband.

The seized heroin was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The officer said that 5.4 kilograms of heroin was recovered by the Champhai police from a vehicle near Tuipui village, about 20 kilometres from Champhai town, on Wednesday night.

Policemen posted at the Khankawn check gate recovered and seized 24 grams of heroin concealed in two soap cases from the possession of a local peddler and a 28-year-old Myanmarese woman on Wednesday morning.

Police recovered 24 grams of more heroin from a peddler at the same spot on the same day, the officer said.

In another seizure, Champhai police seized 156 grams of the drug from a vehicle at Champhai's Vengsang locality on Thursday morning, he said.

The officer said that the smuggling of drugs, exotic wild animals and other contraband to the country from Myanmar via Mizoram remained unabated despite the law enforcement agencies maintaining vigil to curb the menace.

