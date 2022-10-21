Left Menu

Kremlin sidesteps questions on possible Kherson withdrawal

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:17 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The Kremlin on Friday sidestepped a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred the question to Russia's defence ministry.

Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents from the Western side of the Dnipro river which splits the region, and have said the situation remains "tense" in the face of Ukrainian advances.

