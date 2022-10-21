Mentally-challenged woman dies after being hit by train in UP’s Sultanpur
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:17 IST
An 85-year-old mentally-challenged woman died after being hit by a moving train while attempting to cross the railway track on Friday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Karma (85), was mentally-ill, incharge of Payagipur police outpost Suresh Kumar said . The incident occurred in the morning when the woman was trying to cross the railway line, he said.
According to the police, the woman lived near a locality Ghasiganj located near the railway line.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.
