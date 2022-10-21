Left Menu

Mentally-challenged woman dies after being hit by train in UP’s Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:17 IST
Mentally-challenged woman dies after being hit by train in UP’s Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 85-year-old mentally-challenged woman died after being hit by a moving train while attempting to cross the railway track on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Karma (85), was mentally-ill, incharge of Payagipur police outpost Suresh Kumar said . The incident occurred in the morning when the woman was trying to cross the railway line, he said.

According to the police, the woman lived near a locality Ghasiganj located near the railway line.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022