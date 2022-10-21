Left Menu

Irate over burnt turtle curry, Odisha man kills wife, buries body in the backyard

The man was caught by the police team and villagers, following which he confessed to the crime.The suspect was arrested and the body sent for autopsy, police said.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:18 IST
Irate over burnt turtle curry, Odisha man kills wife, buries body in the backyard
  • Country:
  • India

An inebriated man allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in the backyard of his house in western Odisha's Sambalpur district after heated arguments over a turtle curry that got burnt while cooking, police said on Friday.

The 35-year-old woman's body was exhumed on Thursday as her husband confessed to the gruesome crime after initially claiming that she was missing for more than a month, they said.

Ranjan Bading, 36, had illegally brought a turtle to his house at Routpara village in Badmal panchayat, 166 km southwest of Sambalpur city, on the day of the crime a month ago, police said.

Bading asked his wife, Sabitri, to cook it, but the curry got slightly burnt while cooking, leading to an argument. The irate man thrashed his wife severely and left the house after she fell unconscious, a police officer said.

When Bading returned home, he found her dead. Subsequently, he buried the body in the backyard of the house and told everyone that Sabitri had left in anger, Jamankira police station inspector Premjit Das said The matter came to light after the woman's mother approached police regarding the disappearance of her daughter, he said.

When police went to the village and asked Bading about his wife, he ran from the spot. The man was caught by the police team and villagers, following which he confessed to the crime.

The suspect was arrested and the body sent for autopsy, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022