Hong Kong Rugby Sevens gets government approval for food services

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:18 IST
The Hong Kong Rugby Union on Friday said it has received approval from Hong Kong government to allow eating in spectator stands in the stadium during the city's popular international Rugby Sevens tournament.

The Sevens event, set to be held from Nov. 4-6, has been highly anticipated as a sign that the Chinese special administrative region will be able to resume business as normal, after having its borders effectively sealed since 2020.

