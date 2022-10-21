Left Menu

EU warned Germany against approving Chinese investment in Hamburg port - Handelsblatt

21-10-2022
The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China's Cosco into Hamburg's port, saying that sensitive information about the business could make it into Chinese hands, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources.

Germany's ruling coalition is divided over whether to let China's Cosco take a stake in a Hamburg port terminal, government sources say, even as Beijing urges Berlin not to politicize the bid and the port authority warns this could hurt the economy.

