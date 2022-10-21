Four cops suspended for implicating youth in false case

A sub-inspector and three constables were suspended for allegedly misusing their position by farming an innocent youth in a drug case and demanding Rs 5 lakh from him, police said on Friday.

It was also found that the policemen had already taken Rs 2.30 lakh from the victim's brother for his release, they added. Ramvir of Nawabganj village in the Binawar area was arrested recently on the charge of drug smuggling and false evidence was presented against him in the court, police said quoting the complaint given by his brother Satyendra.

He complained that Ramvir was kept in the police station for two days where he was severely beaten up and Constable Sunil called him and told that his brother was being sent to jail for having five kg of opium.

When Satyendra said his brother is innocent, the constable said that the SI was demanding Rs 5 lakh. Later, the deal was struck at Rs 2.50 lakh. Satyendra said in the complaint that he somehow arranged Rs 2.30 lakh and the policemen took his motorcycle and mobile phone for the shortfall of Rs 20,000. The bike and his mobile phone were, however, returned the next day. Satyendra alleged that despite taking Rs 2.30 lakh, the policemen did not release his brother and presented wrong evidence in the court that 1.50 gram of smack was recovered from him.

After receiving the complaint, SSP O P Singh got a preliminary inquiry done by SP (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava, who submitted the report holding the SI guilty.

Later, a detailed investigation was done by SP (Dehat) Siddharth Verma who found the four policemen guilty and submitted his report to the SSP, following which SI Sanjay Gaur and Constables Sunil, Vikrant and Jitendra have been suspended.

A departmental inquiry is also being conducted against all four accused, the SSP added.

