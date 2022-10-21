Israeli troops kill Palestinian; Islamic Jihad says was member

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said the man, whom it named as 19-year-old Salah Braiki, was a member of the militant group. Witnesses said clashes broke out during the raid, which the Israeli military said it carried out in order to arrest a suspected militant.

Several people "hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified," the military said. It did not elaborate. Islamic Jihad said in a statement that Braiki was killed while confronting Israeli forces in Jenin. His father, speaking to Reuters at the hospital, denied Braiki had been involved in the overnight fighting.

He said: "This boy was neither armed nor wanted (by the Israelis). Why did you kill him?" More than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed this year, most since late March when Israeli forces began a crackdown in response to attacks by Palestinians that killed 19 people in Israel.

Israel says the operations are a security measure needed to arrest militants and thwart attacks. Palestinians say the raids are a form of collective punishment and that they are fighting to resist decades of Israeli occupation. Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza - areas that Palestinians seek for an independent state - in a 1967 Middle East war.

On Thursday, a UN-appointed commission of inquiry concluded that Israel's "permanent occupation and de-facto annexation" violated international law. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a tweet on Friday that the report was "biased (and) false" and accused its authors of being anti-Semitic.

