Left Menu

Computer engineer gets life sentence for plotting attack on top Mumbai school

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:44 IST
Computer engineer gets life sentence for plotting attack on top Mumbai school
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Friday sentenced to life computer engineer Anees Ansari for conspiring to attack children at the American school here.

Ansari, who was arrested in October 2014 by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and has been in jail since, was convicted under relevant Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions by Additional Sessions Judge A A Joglekar.

As per the prosecution, Ansari was working as an associate geographic technician at a private company and used the firm's computer to set up a Facebook account in a false name and published objectionable information.

The probe agency also accused him of supporting activities of the ISIS, adding his Facebook chats with one Omar Elhaji showed he wanted to carry out a 'lone wolf' attack on the American school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022