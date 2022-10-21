Opium, poppy seeds seized in Jharkhand's Chatra

Around 17 kg of opium and poppy seeds were seized in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Friday during an anti-Maoist operation, police said.

Around 10 kg of opium and 7 kg of poppy seeds were seized at Gariya-Amkudar Road in Rajpur police station area from two suspected drug peddlers who were transporting them on a two-wheeler, they said.

The drug peddlers, however, managed to escape by taking advantage of the deep forest, police said.

A joint operation of Chatra police and CRPF was going on against Maoists in that area, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said.

''In this connection, a vehicle checking drive was underway, during which, the two-wheeler was intercepted,'' he said.

