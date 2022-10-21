Left Menu

Kalluvathukkal hooch case convict walks out of prison after 22 years

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:55 IST
Kalluvathukkal hooch case convict walks out of prison after 22 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandran alias Manichan, a former liquor contractor who had been convicted in the sensational Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy which had claimed 31 lives, on Friday walked out of jail after 22 years of imprisonment.

His close relatives received him when he came out of the Nettukaltheri Open Prison near here after completing the procedures.

Arraigned as the seventh accused in the case, Manichan was released based on a recent Supreme Court directive to the state government to release him waiving the Rs 30.45 lakh fine imposed upon him considering a plea filed by his wife pointing out the family's poor financial condition. His imprisonment had been shortened earlier based on a remission programme of the state government but he was continuing in the prison as he was unable to remit the fine.

Manichan was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,45,000 and he already underwent actual imprisonment of over 21 years.

''We do not find any material difference so far as the case of the petitioner is concerned, except that the fine imposed on the petitioner's husband is of a higher amount. We do not think that can be a distinguishing criterion on the basis of which relief can be denied to him,'' the apex court said in its order passed on October 19.

The hooch tragedy had claimed 31 lives at Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district on October 21, 2000.

According to police, the victims had died after consuming illicit liquor which was said to be supplied from Manichan's godown and sold through a hooch den run by Hyrunnisa, one of the prime accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022