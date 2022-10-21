Left Menu

Punjab DGP pays tribute to police martyrs on commemoration day

Punjab Police is an exceptional force that has served the country, both in times of peace and disturbance, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday. The 1,792 martyred police officers include 1,604 officers and constables of Punjab Police while the remaining 188 personnel were from the Central Armed Police Force, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.Yadav witnessed the commemoration parade at the police martyrs memorial.

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:56 IST
Punjab DGP pays tribute to police martyrs on commemoration day
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police is an exceptional force that has served the country, both in times of peace and disturbance, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday. Yadav was speaking at a Police Commemoration Day event at the headquarters of Punjab Armed Police where he paid rich tributes to personnel who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

He said 1,792 police personnel had sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism between September 1981 and August 1992. ''The 1,792 martyred police officers include 1,604 officers and constables of Punjab Police while the remaining 188 personnel were from the Central Armed Police Force,'' he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Yadav witnessed the commemoration parade at the police martyr's memorial. After giving a 'general salute' to the DGP, the commandant of the 80th Battalion read out the names of all 261 police martyrs this year. A two-minute silence was observed and senior officials laid wreaths at the memorial, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav assured fulsome support and cooperation from the Punjab government and Punjab Police to the families of the martyrs.

''We will not let the sacrifices of our heroes go in vain. I assure you that Punjab Police will continue to serve with full dedication and bravery to ensure peace and harmony in the border state,'' he said.

Following the event, Yadav met the families of martyrs and assured them of every possible help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022