Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine's Kherson region.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine recovers more territory in region Russia claims to have annexed
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia causes fires, injuries -official
EAM Jaishankar hold talks with New Zealand counterpart on Indo-Pacific & Ukraine conflict; raises visa issue
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now