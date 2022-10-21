Widow drowned in flooded house

A 65-year old widow got drowned in floodwaters that entered her house here early Friday, police said.

According to the police and revenue officials, there was heavy rain overnight and the Perumpallam Odai running in the heart of Erode town was in spate and the water entered some of the houses. The widow was in deep sleep and got drowned, the officials said.

