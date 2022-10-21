Left Menu

UP: 2 arrested for possessing illegal crackers worth Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 21-10-2022
Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing illegal firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh in the Sambhal Kotwali police station area here on Friday, police said.

Around 25 quintals of illegal firecrackers and explosive material were recovered from the house of one Kamal Prakash in Kot Purvi locality of Sambhal Kotwali area which is estimated to cost around Rs 10 lakh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said.

A case has been registered and Kamal Prakash and his associate Kirti Sharan have been arrested, the ASP added.

