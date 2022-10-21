Mumbai: Man held for calling up with luxury hotel bomb blast threat

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:25 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly calling up and threatening to blow up a luxury hotel in suburban Vakola, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The call was received at 8:49pm on Thursday after which a probe team began efforts to nab the person by collecting call detail record (CDR) and mobile tower location, he said.

''Our probe has found the accused is an alcoholic. Earlier, he had called with a bomb threat at Mumbai University. FIRs are registered against him in BKC and Vakola police stations,'' the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a call was received from Navi Mumbai on helpline number 112 about bomb blasts in a mall in Andheri, a multiplex in Juhu and a hotel near the airport.

The case in connection with this call was registered at Azad Maidan and the probe was transferred to Navi Mumbai police. The probe into the case continues, an official said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police asked people to not believe in such rumours and hoax calls, which it said are made by those intending to spread fear.

It asked people to celebrate the festive season without fear as utmost safety and security precautions are in place in the metropolis.

