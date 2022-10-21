Contradictory statements made by woman who claimed she was gang-raped in Ghaziabad: NCW

Contradictory statements were made by the woman who had alleged she was gang-raped in Ghaziabad and her family, the National Commission for Women said on Friday.

The commission had sent a fact finding team to look into the incident.

The Ghaziabad police in a press conference on Thursday dismissed as ''fabricated'' the Delhi woman's claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalised by five men in the Uttar Pradesh district bordering the national capital.

Police claimed that the entire ''conspiracy'' was hatched over a property dispute.

The team found that the statements made by the woman, who claimed she was gang-raped in Ghaziabad, and her family to be ''contradictory'', a National Commission for Women (NCW) official said.

Police also informed the commission that many contradictory statements were given by the woman and her relatives which created suspicion about the authenticity of the reported incident, according to a NCW statement.

''It was also informed that the foreign object found in the private parts of the woman was not found during primary medical examination in the MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, and she was referred to another hospital in Delhi but her relatives took her to the GTB Hospital, Shahdara,'' it said.

Police said that the incident was planned to implicate the five men, the initial suspects, who had a property dispute with the woman, the NCW said and added that ''evidence also suggest that (payment of) Rs 5,000 were also made to sensationalise the case in the media''.

The official said that the property dispute is subjudice at the Karkardooma district court in Delhi. The present suspects and woman planned to implicate gang-rape charges against the five men.

On Thursday, police said three associates of the woman have been arrested and they have been identified as Azad, Afzal and Gaurav.

The investigation is still continuing and more suspects may be apprehended, the NCW was told.

The official said that ''also, the hospital told us that in preliminary medical examination, no semen was found on the victim''.

Police have also told the team that the Delhi woman's claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalised by five men is ''false'', the official said. Sources from the hospital said that she is medically fit and is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said that it had issued a notice to the Ghaziabad police and is waiting for a reply, which is expected later in the day.

The woman had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by five men for two days.

Following the incident, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal had claimed that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

On Wednesday, police in Ghaziabad had said that four people had been taken into custody following the allegation of the woman.

During the Thursday press conference, when asked if a clean chit will be given to the four of them, Inspector General, Meerut, Praveen Kumar, said, ''We have not got any evidence against them...Prima facie, in this case, no such incident has taken place. So, there is no question of getting evidence.'' On whether the woman was kidnapped or illegally confined, the officer said,'' No. She had gone to a designated place at her own will.'' Chats analysed by police also show that money was paid to individuals to publicise the case, he said.

The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)