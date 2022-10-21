Left Menu

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Calling hate speeches a ''very serious issue'', the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

