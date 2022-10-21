Left Menu

Mumbai Cong chief meets Kharge, discusses political situation in metropolis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress leaders Bhai Jagtap and Charan Singh Sapra on Friday called on newly-elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the prevailing political situation in the metropolis, where civic polls are to be held soon.

A statement from the party said Mumbai Congress chief Jagtap requested Kharge to visit the city, and the invite has been accepted.

Jagtap and Sapra met Kharge in the latter's Delhi residence and congratulated him for being elected Congress president.

