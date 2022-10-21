Sweden expects NATO ratification process in Hungary and Turkey to be completed soon
Sweden expects Hungary and Turkey to vote soon on Sweden's application to join the NATO alliance, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in Helsinki after a meeting with his Finnish counterpart on Friday.
"We see the development in Hungary as positive and we judge that there, as with Turkey, a ratification process will soon be concluded when parliament votes on these questions," Billstrom said.
"There is nothing that indicates we are not going to get a positive answer from the parliament in Budapest."
