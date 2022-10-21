Four arrested by Gujarat ATS for issuing fake visas to Canada aspirants

Four persons, including a man who has served jail term in a criminal case, have been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly cheating immigration aspirants to Canada by issuing them fake visas, said an official on Friday.

The Canadian government had rejected visa applications of five persons who had applied for migrating to the North American country through a firm linked to the accused. However, the accused cheated the victims by issuing them fake visas and claiming their applications had been approved by the Canadian government, said an ATS release.

The arrested accused included alleged kingpin of the racket Nilesh Pandya, a resident of Naroda in Ahmedabad. Others held by the ATS were identified as Jay Trivedi, Mayur Pachal and Piyush Patel.

Recently, the ATS received a tip-off that Pandya had opened an immigration services firm in the Nava Naroda area of the city and started deceiving people wanting to go abroad by issuing them fake visas.

Based on the tip-off, an ATS team raided the firm's office on October 19 and recovered five passports having stickers of Canadian visa pasted on them, which gave an impression that the visas of these five persons had been approved by authorities of the North American country, said the release.

However, when ATS officials cross-checked the veracity of the documents through the Government of Canada Key or GCKEY application, it was revealed visa applications of these five persons had been already rejected, it said.

To extract money, Pandya and his accomplices had sent fake emails to the five clients claiming their visas had been approved and also pasted bogus visa stickers on their passports, said the anti-terror agency.

Investigations have revealed Pandya has criminal antecedents and had served a five-year jail term after his arrest in 2005 in a case related to Fake Indian Currency Notes, said the ATS.

In 2012, he was booked in a visa scam in Rajasthan that also had its links in Ahmedabad. Pandya was again booked in a similar fraud in 2016 at the Naroda police station and a case of making a bogus passport was also registered against him in Vadodara in 2019, it said.

