Exporters seek hike in subsidy for units

Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) on Friday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase subsidy under the interest equalisation scheme to 5 per cent for garment exporting units.

In a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman, a copy of which was released to the press, TEA said the units are now facing a threat to their existence owing to less booking order, delay in receiving payment, non-acceptance of booked orders and deferment of shipment.

