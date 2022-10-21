Mumbai: Man held with 215 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 43 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was held in Bandra in Mumbai allegedly with 215 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 43 lakh, a police official said on Friday.
The 37-year-old man was held by the Bandra unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell on Thursday evening on suspicion, the official added.
''We seized 215 grams of mephedrone worth 43 lakh from the accused. He is actively involved in the supply of drugs in the city. There are 17 offences registered against his name. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' the official said.
