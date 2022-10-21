CBI court denies bail to former Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh, cites dismissed cop Waze's statement

A special court for CBI cases here on Friday rejected a bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case. ''White-collar'' crimes like this harm the country's economy and it can not ignore the statement of dismissed police officer and accused-turned-approver Sachin Waze in the case, the court said.

Considering Deshmukh's ''active involvement'' and attempt to obtain “undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty”, relief should not be granted to him, said the court. Deshmukh (71) approached the CBI court for bail after the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bail application, filed through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, claimed that the case against the NCP leader rested upon ''whims and fancies'' of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The entire case was based on statements of former IPS officer Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze, the bail plea said, pointing out that there was evidence indicating that Waze was the sole person “instrumental in the collection” of bribes from bar owners in Mumbai. Waze and Singh made false statements to save their own skin, it claimed. Special judge S H Gwalani, however, refused bail to Deshmukh saying that the statements of Waze and others cannot be ''overlooked'' and the facts disclosed in them can not be easily brushed off at the stage of bail hearing.

As to Deshmukh's plea that his health was worsening, the court said he was receiving adequate medical treatment in prison. Deshmukh is charged with having committed a serious offence in which a huge amount was involved, and such ''white-collar crimes are affecting the economy of the nation'' and have to be considered seriously, the judge added. A murder may be committed in the heat of moment but economic offences are “committed with cool calculation,'' the court noted.

“I'm of the view that in order to prevent such type of serious offences, it is not proper to release the applicant on bail,'' it said.

The CBI registered a corruption case against Deshmukh following allegations by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, then home minister, had directed police officials to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, Singh had alleged.

The NCP leader denied the allegation but stepped down from Maharashtra cabinet in April 2021 after the High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him. Waze, then assistant inspector, was arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder and `Antilia' bomb scare cases in March 2021. After his arrest, he too levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)