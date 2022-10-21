UP: Man gets 7-year jail term for raping minor

The additional district and sessions court here has awarded seven years of imprisonment to a man for raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

The court convicted Shivkumar Pal under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

Pal, a resident of Indore, befriended the girl from Delhi through social media after which they started meeting each other, Assistant District Government Advocate Abhishek Kumar Singh said.

According to the complaint, the duo came to Vrindavan on December 25, 2016, where Pal booked a hotel room posing as the girl’s husband and established a physical relationship. In 2017, when the girl asked Pal to get married citing pregnancy, he refused, it said.

Following this, she filed a case against him in May of the same year, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)