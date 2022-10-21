World News Roundup: Ukraine says world must stop Russian getting missiles from Iran; Zelenskiy calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine says world must stop Russian getting missiles from Iran

Ukraine is taking down 85% of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones fired by Russia but needs its allies' support to prevent Tehran selling Moscow ballistic missiles, an air force spokesperson said on Friday. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and cities since Oct. 10, using missiles and what Kyiv says are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

Zelenskiy calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepare to push Moscow's troops from Kherson in one of the war's most important battles. In a television address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir that dominates much of southern Ukraine, and were planning to blow it up to cover their retreat.

American B-1B bombers land in Guam to 'deter adversaries' and reassure allies

U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers landed in Guam this week in the long-range aircraft's second deployment to the island this year amid regional tension over Taiwan and the looming prospect of a new North Korean nuclear test. The U.S. military confirmed their temporary deployment to the U.S. Pacific territory as part of a "bomber task force" mission on Thursday, a day after aircraft-spotting websites reported their flight from home bases in the United States.

Iranian cleric calls for tough crackdown against protests

Iran's judiciary should take tough measures against protesters and anyone who thinks the country's rulers will fall is dreaming, a senior cleric said. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month.

Exclusive-In letter, Sweden lists 'concrete actions' on Turkey's concerns over NATO bid

Sweden has taken "concrete action" to address Turkey's concerns over its NATO membership bid, including stepping up counter-terrorism efforts against Kurdish militants, Stockholm told Ankara in a letter dated Oct. 6 and seen by Reuters. The two-page letter gives 14 examples of steps taken by Sweden to show it "is fully committed to the implementation" of a memorandum it signed with Turkey and Finland in June, which resulted in NATO member Turkey lifting its veto of their applications to the trans-Atlantic security alliance.

Comeback king: Boris Johnson considering a run for UK prime minister

Out of power for a matter of months, comeback king Boris Johnson is once again being touted as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's prime minister. The man who was forced to quit as prime minister in July, brought down by some of the very lawmakers he now hopes will rally around him, is, according to Conservatives and a former aide, taking soundings to see if he has the support to return.

Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10

Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness. The drill, dubbed Keen Sword, takes place biennially around Japan. Some 36,000 personnel, 30 vessels and 370 aircraft from Japan's Self-defence Forces and the U.S. military will participate in this year's exercise, which will run till Nov. 19.

Mayor of Brazil meatpacking hub probed amid wave of electoral coercion cases

The mayor of a major Brazilian agribusiness hub is under investigation for telling business leaders they should direct employees to help re-elect far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, according to three people familiar with the case. The sources said that Santa Catarina state labor prosecutors are running the investigation into Mayor Joao Rodrigues of Chapeco, a hotbed for Brazil's meatpacking industry.

Italy's Meloni poised to be asked to form a government

Rightist leader Giorgia Meloni is on Friday afternoon expected to be asked to form Italy's new government and become the country's first woman prime minister after she was summoned for talks by the president. Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party won an election last month at the head of a coalition including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League, is due at the Quirinale palace in Rome at 1430 GMT, President Sergio Mattarella's office said in a statement.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to be UK's next prime minister

Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest. Truss quit on Thursday after six weeks in power. Those who want to replace her must secure 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers by Monday to run in a contest which the party hopes will reset its ailing fortunes.

