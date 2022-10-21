Fisherman sustains injuries as Indian Navy fires 'warning shot', Stalin takes up issue with Modi

A Tamil Nadu fisherman on Friday sustained bullet injuries when the Navy, ''fired warning shots'' in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents.

The Navy said its ship intercepted a suspicious boat on the Palk Bay and as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings, warning shots were fired as per Standard Operating Procedures to halt it, a Defence PRO tweet said.

A crew member on board the boat sustained injury and he was hospitalised.

The boat was noticed by the Navy ship, while on patrol near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line in the early hours of Friday.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the Defence statement said.

''The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable.'' The Tamil Nadu government identified the injured fisherman as K Veeravel belonging to Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district.

In a statement, Stalin said he was shocked by the incident and said Veeravel has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Madurai and that he has directed the authorities to provide best medical treatment to him.

Also, the Chief Minister ordered a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Welfare Fund to the fisherman.

Writing to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said the incident in which the fisherman sustained grievous bullet injuries has caused distress and anguish.

While fishing, Veeravel was shot in mid-sea by Indian Navy personnel on board INS Bangaram in the early hours of Friday, he said.

Veeravel was part of a 10-member fishing group that ventured for fishing in a mechanised boat.

Seven fishermen belong to Tamil Nadu and three were from Karaikal in Puducherry. The boat was based from Karaikal.

The injured fisherman was brought to a hospital in Ramanathapuram for treating grievous bullet injuries in the abdomen and thigh and shifted to a Madurai government hospital, he said.

''I am extremely saddened by this incident that has happened by an act of the Indian Navy. You are well aware of the plight of Indian fishermen being ill-treated by Sri Lankan security forces.'' ''But, when our security forces resort to similar acts, it creates a sense of despair and insecurity in the minds of the downtrodden fisher folk. I request your intervention in this matter and request you to direct the Indian security agencies to exercise extreme caution and restraint while dealing with Indian fishermen in Indian waters,'' Stalin urged Modi.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L Murugan told reporters: ''We have asked for a detailed report on the incident, especially who opened fire and other particulars. I would be able to react only after ascertaining the truth and after the report is made available.'' ''Despite repeated appeals, some fishermen have not fixed GPS on their vessels. As far as navigation is concerned, we have the latest technology to guide the fishermen,'' Murugan said.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan termed the incident as ''unfortunate and distressing''.

Veeravel is fully conscious, according to Radhakrishnan who visited the fisherman at the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai. ''Doctors treating him said Veeravel can be saved,'' he told reporters.

Veeravel and others had set out for fishing on the night of October 15.

