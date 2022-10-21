Sri Lanka passes constitutional amendment to trim presidential powers
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:53 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's parliament on Friday passed a constitutional amendment to trim presidential powers, beef up anti- corruption safeguards and build a way out of the worst financial crisis in decades.
The amendment was passed with the required two-thirds majority needed in parliament to pass such laws. A total of 174 members from the 225-member house voted in favour.
Also Read: UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka's rights record; India abstains from voting
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
Advertisement