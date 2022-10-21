Sri Lanka passes constitutional amendment to trim presidential powers

Sri Lanka's parliament on Friday passed a constitutional amendment to trim presidential powers, beef up anti- corruption safeguards and build a way out of the worst financial crisis in decades.

The amendment was passed with the required two-thirds majority needed in parliament to pass such laws. A total of 174 members from the 225-member house voted in favour.

