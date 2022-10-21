Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte says China's assertiveness on the world stage is increasing

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST
China's assertiveness on the world stage is increasing, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday, echoing concerns of other EU leaders, who urge the need to review EU's relationship with the country.

"The assertiveness of China on the world stage is increasing (...) we have to keep the dialogue going with China but with a more critical view," Rutte told reporters at the end of a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

