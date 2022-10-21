Dutch PM Rutte says China's assertiveness on the world stage is increasing
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
China's assertiveness on the world stage is increasing, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday, echoing concerns of other EU leaders, who urge the need to review EU's relationship with the country.
"The assertiveness of China on the world stage is increasing (...) we have to keep the dialogue going with China but with a more critical view," Rutte told reporters at the end of a two-day EU summit in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Rutte
- Dutch
- Brussels
- Mark Rutte
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 1,337 new COVID cases on Oct 5 vs 1,134 a day earlier
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
Hong Kong stocks slip on China concerns after sharp rally
Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China