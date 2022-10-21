Maha: Nine-year-old boy among four drown in pond in Ambernath

A nine-year-old boy and three teenagers drowned while swimming in a pond near a temple in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The waterfall-cum-pond is located near Kondeshwar temple and the incident took place in the afternoon, the official said.

The victims ventured into the waterbody for a swim, but drowned in the process, said Anita Jawanjal, the chief of the District Disaster Control Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased, Linus Bhaskar Ucchapwar (9), Swayam Baba Manjrekar (18), Akash Raju Jinga (19) and Suraj Machindra Salve (19), were residents of Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai, she said.

Local residents fished out the bodies, which were later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Jawanjal said, adding the police were probing the incident.

