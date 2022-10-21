France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
"We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China," Macron said at the end of two-day EU summit which had EU-China ties on its agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- China
- Macron
- French
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 1,337 new COVID cases on Oct 5 vs 1,134 a day earlier
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
Hong Kong stocks slip on China concerns after sharp rally
Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China